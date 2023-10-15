Peoria man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Antonio Hardy

A first-degree murder charge has been issued in a Sept. 18 gas station shooting in Peoria, according to a news release from Peoria County State's Attorney Jodi M. Hoos.

Amorta I. Nelson, 25, Peoria, was arrested Oct. 12 and officially charged over the weekend with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Antonio Hardy, 33, Peoria, according to the release.

Police obtained surveillance video that showed Hardy was pumping gas at the station on Sheridan Road, the release states. Nelson allegedly exited another vehicle and shot Hardy multiple times, including one shot to the head.

Nelson told detectives he was in another vehicle at the gas station during the shooting but denied being the shooter.

Nelson remains in the Peoria County Jail and will face a detention hearing on Monday.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

