Peoria man found guilty of killing his girlfriend, setting fire to house in 2021

A Peoria man was convicted Wednesday of murder and arson for killing his girlfriend and then setting her house on fire to cover up the slaying.

Tahir J. Goodman, 29, was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated arson in the Dec. 1, 2021, death of J’Naysia Hobbs, 24, according to the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office.

More: Peoria man arrested on arson, homicide charges after woman found strangled in house fire

Goodman testified that he and Hobbs had only been dating for 45 days at the time. He said he was angry and felt “disrespected,” so he choked Hobbs to death. He then set fire to the house at 1021 East Virginia Ave. as she lay dead on her bed, the State's Attorney's Office said in a news release. Hobbs was burned beyond recognition and had to be identified using dental records.

Jurors took only 90 minutes to convict Goodman of the felony charges. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 16. He faces between 20 and 60 years in prison on the murder charge and six to 30 years on the arson charge. The sentences must be served consecutively.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Tahir J. Goodman of Peoria, IL guilty of murder of J’Naysia Hobbs