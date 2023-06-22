Peoria man gets 31 years in fatal street racing crash

For a 2021 street racing collision that resulted in two deaths, a Peoria man was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

Darien D. Davis, 33, was convicted in May of aggravated driving under the influence, reckless homicide and aggravated street racing.

The crash on Sept. 4, 2021, later claimed the lives of 50-year-old Jacqueline McDuffie of Peoria and 64-year-old Debbie Smith. Another woman, Kendra Donnell, was seriously injured.

The charges alleged Davis' vehicle, a 2008 black BMW 750Li, collided with a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage as the latter pulled onto Sterling Avenue from Gale.

Surveillance cameras showed the northbound BMW striking the Mitsubishi in the rear, causing the Mirage to spin out of control, court records stated. McDuffie was thrown from the vehicle. Smith and Donnell had to be extricated.

The charges alleged Davis had cocaine, amphetamine and nordiazepam in his system.

Peoria County Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons sentenced Davis to 23 years on the DUI counts and eight years on the other charges. Davis had faced up to 40 years in prison.

