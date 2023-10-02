Peoria man guilty of murdering Manual student in 2021

PEORIA — The first of three people scheduled for trial in the 2021 killing of a Manual High School student has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Jeremy Moore Jr., 20, now faces 45 years to life in prison after being convicted on Sept. 27 by a Peoria County jury. His sentencing is set for Nov. 3.

Jerry Snipes Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at 5:16 a.m. Oct. 6, 2021, less than an hour after police were called to the 2800 block of North Linn Street. His death was the city's 24th homicide of the year.

'We need your help': Police chief calls for action amid wave of Peoria gun violence

Testimony during the three-day trial showed Snipes was shot 10 times, mostly in the back, indicating that two different people shot him, the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Gary A. Irby, 21, and Tyranique White, 19, have also been charged in the case. The state has alleged that Moore and Irby were the triggermen. Irby is scheduled for trial in November.

Because the jury found Moore personally discharged a firearm, he is eligible for up to life in prison.

Prosecutors said previously that witness testimony helped link the two Peoria men to the crime scene, as did GPS ankle monitors both men were wearing because of prior court cases.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria, Illinois, man guilty of murdering Manual student in 2021