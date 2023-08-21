Peoria man 'likely died within seconds' of weekend shooting, coroner says

Maurice Young, 42, of Peoria was the man killed in a shooting Saturday in Peoria, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Young was shot in the chest and "likely died within seconds," according to Harwood.

Young was found shot to death on the 400 block of East Arcadia Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police had responded to the scene following a report of four shots fired at 3:47 a.m. Soon after, another report came in of 15 shots fired.

A third report of shots fired came shortly after from the 400 block of East Thrush Avenue.

Life-saving measures were performed on Young, but he was declared dead at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria man identified as person killed in East Bluff shooting