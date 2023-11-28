Peoria man paroled from death row in Illinois convicted of attempted enticement of a minor

An Illinois man was recently convicted by a federal jury for attempted enticement of a minor in mid-November as part of Project Safe Childhood, according to an United States Attorney's Office Central District of Illinois news release.

Jeffrey D. Parmly, 60, Peoria, Ill., was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor on Nov. 14, 2023, after two days of evidence presented by the government.

Parmly was previously convicted of murder in Marion County, Ill., in 1984 and sentenced to death row. His sentence was eventually reduced to 76 years before being paroled in November of 2021.

Evidence presented by the government indicated while Parmly was on parole in December 2022, he communicated with an individual and attempted to meet up for the purpose of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl, according the release.

Parmly remains in the custody of the United States Marshals Service. Sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the federal courthouse in Peoria.

Parmly faces statutory penalties of 10 years to life imprisonment, which is to be followed by five years to a life term of supervised release, according to the release.

Parmly will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay a mandatory $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

What is Project Safe Childhood?

Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The project not only aims to identify and rescue victims, but also marshals local, state and federal resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children using the internet.

What is a sex offender?

The term "sex offender" refers to an individual who was convicted of a sex offense, according to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

What is a sex offense?

According to SORNA, the term "sex offense" means:

(i) a criminal offense that has an element involving a sexual act or sexual contact with another;

(ii) a criminal offense that is a specified offense against a minor;

(iii) a Federal offense (including an offense prosecuted under section 1152 or 1153 of title 18) under section 1591, or chapter 109A, 110 (other than section 2257, 2257A, or 2258), or 117, of title 18;

(iv) a military offense specified by the Secretary of Defense under section 115(a)(8)(C)(i) of Public Law 105–119 (10 U.S.C. 951 note); or

(v) an attempt or conspiracy to commit an offense described in clauses (i) through (iv).

Sex offender registry near me − Illinois list

Illinois mandates the Illinois State Police establish and maintain a statewide Sex Offender Database that is accessible via the internet. The database identifies persons who have been convicted of certain sex offenses and/or crimes against children and must register as a sex offender.

Visit isp.illinois.gov to search the list of registered sex offenders in the state of Illinois.

