Peoria man pleads guilty in 2021 burglary of downtown gun store

PEORIA — A Peoria man pleaded guilty this week to burglarizing a downtown gun store last year.

Corey A. Brooks, 29, of the 2500 block of West Starr Street was accused of taking two shotguns and 20 handguns from Pinnacle Gun and Ammo, 710 Main St., during a burglary about 5 a.m. July 7, 2021.

During an appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Peoria, Brooks admitted he shattered a window at that business, stole the firearms and loaded them into a backpack.

Video surveillance and left-behind blood stains led authorities to Brooks, who was arrested the day the crime was committed. Police recovered at least three of the stolen firearms.

Brooks pleaded guilty to burglary of a federal firearm licensee and possession of a firearm as a felon. He was released in July 2020 on parole after he served about half of a 10-year sentence for a previous burglary.

In this case, Brooks is to be sentenced June 29, according to a news release from federal prosec. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge and a fine of up to $250,000. If Brooks is determined to be a career offender, his prison term might increase.

