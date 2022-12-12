Peoria man resentenced to 30 years in prison in 2009 murder

PEORIA − A Peoria man was resentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in connection with a 2009 fatal shooting of an East Bluff gas station owner.

Deangelo Lindsey, who is now 31, has about 17 years left to serve on his sentence. His initial prison term was 52 years behind bars for the fatal shooting of Anil Dhingra on May 27, 2009, at the Gas USA store, 2506 N. Prospect Road.

Changes in federal and state sentencing statutes in the past decade have eliminated such lengthy prison sentence as they are a "de facto" life sentence. As such, those under 17 when they commit a homicide can only face up to 40 years behind bars and are eligible for a parole hearing after 20.

That's different from adults who can serve up to life behind bars and there is no parole option.

Lindsey had filed a post-conviction petition - a method of an appeal that stays within the trial court - in November 2021, arguing that his 52-year sentence was illegal. One of the arguments was also that his co-defendants, Ali Evans, now 33, was deemed the actual triggerman but was due to be released from prison sooner than Lindsey.

That's because the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa twice threw out Evans' murder conviction and his subsequent 58-year sentence − once in 2013 and once in 2016. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to aggravated battery with a firearm and received a 28-year sentence.

Peoria County prosecutors conceded that Lindsey should be resentenced in May 2022. Scheduling issues resulted in the hearing being done last week. He will get credit for the 13 years that he has already spent behind bars. He still must serve the remaining term at 100%.

Prosecutors said at the trials that the men, then 17 and 19, walked from Lindsey's sister's house to the store, where Lindsey "stood guard" to the rear of the cashier's area while Evans approached Dhingra and demanded money.

When Dhingra bent down to get a box with about $100 in it, he was shot twice in the chest and twice in the head.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria man has 22 years taken off prison sentence in homicide. Here's why