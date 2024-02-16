Peoria man sentenced in 2021 shooting that killed Manual High student

Jeremy Moore Jr., 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison on Friday for the 2021 murder of 17-year-old Jerry Snipes Jr., according to the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office.

Moore is said to have been one of two shooters in the death of Snipes, a Manual High School student who was shot 10 times in south Peoria on Oct. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors believe Moore fired the final shot at Snipes with a shotgun.

Moore was arrested along with Gary Irby III, 21, and Tyranique White, 20, in the case.

Irby III is believed to have been the other shooter. Ankle monitors worn by both Moore Jr. and Irby III put them at the scene of Snipes' death.

White's alleged involvement involves driving Snipes to the location where he was killed after having been what prosecutors say was "constant contact" with Irby III and Moore Jr. prior to the shooting.

Irby and White have yet to face trial.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria man given 80-year prison sentence for death of Jerry Snipes Jr.