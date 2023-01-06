Peoria man sentenced to 60 years in prison in death of his father

PEORIA − A Peoria man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison in connection with the death of his father in 2018.

Mark A. Runyon, 43, was sentenced Thursday in Peoria County Circuit Court to 60 years behind bars and must serve 100% of his sentence. His attorney immediately indicated he would appeal the guilty verdict from Oct. 26, 2022.

Runyon was convicted of attacking his father, Frank Runyon, and then not seeking medical aid. On May 2, 2018, Mark Runyon didn't answer the door when his sister, Stacey Runyon, stopped by to check on their father and didn't immediately come to the door when a Peoria police officer knocked repeatedly.

An affidavit for a search warrant said the officer was getting ready to force entry when Mark Runyon opened the door. Inside, the officer saw the elder Runyon lying on the ground, on his back, with vomit and blood on the floor, according to court records.

Frank Runyon was rushed to UnityPoint Health - Methodist, where he died five days later.

Mark Runyon had told police at the time he last saw his father earlier that morning but heard a "thud" around 9:30 or 10 a.m. He didn't think much of it as his father had fallen before from seizures, according to trial testimony.

Frank Runyon suffered a brain bleed and a fractured jaw. A doctor said it appeared the injuries were not caused by a fall but rather by a punch to the face, according to a court document filed in 2018. Mark Runyon denied striking his father in any way, the document stated.

At the October trial, defense attorney Jennifer Patton argued no physical evidence connected her client to his father's death and therefore the state didn't prove its case.

Even with credit for more than three years already served, Mark Runyon still has more than 50 years to serve. The case was held up for several months while a mental health expert assessed Mark Runyon, finding him fit to stand trial in 2020.

