Peoria man sentenced for 'diabolical' 2022 New Year’s Day murder, shooting

A Peoria man was sentenced to 69 years in prison for a double shooting on New Year’s Day in 2022 that left a woman dead and her husband injured.

Judge Kevin Lyons sentenced Robert A. White to 55 years for killing Daniela T. Jackson and 14 years for injuring her husband, Levi Conway, at the couple’s apartment in the 2000 block of Southwest Adams Street in South Peoria. Those sentences will be served consecutively, according to a Friday news release from the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office. White was convicted last month of first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

White, 28, previously said he was partying with the couple and several of their friends the prior evening at a South Peoria tavern, and then at the couple’s residence.

In a previous press release, the State's Attorney's Office said, "Conway and Jackson were celebrating New Year’s Eve with family and friends at their apartment. After midnight, that celebration ended abruptly when White insulted fellow partygoers and tried to be tough by pulling out a gun. Conway stepped in, attempted to calm the situation, and everyone was ushered out the door, including White. However, White returned and said, 'Don’t try to ever stop me from what I’m doing,' and shot Conway three times. He then shot Jackson four times, killing her."

Jackson died at the scene, and Conway was treated for injuries at a hospital.

During Friday's hearing, Jackson’s mother, Rosalyn Jackson, pleaded with White for answers, according to the State's Attorney's Office. She shared her struggle to forgive White, who had been a close family friend, and the heartache she has that her daughter's life is over. “Daniela will never have the opportunity to be a mother, and I will never be a grandmother,” said Jackson as she fought back tears throughout the hearing.

In imposing the sentence, Lyons said to White, “To be murdered by your own friend is almost more than a murder. It’s about as diabolical as it gets. What a tragedy you made of this family, and what a shame to be murdered by your own friend.”

White still faces charges in a death about two hours later, in the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. In that case, 35-year-old Bridget Ross was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

