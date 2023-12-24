Peoria man's death ruled a drowning, no foul play suspected

The Peoria Police Department discovered a deceased individual after receiving a call about a dead body in Dry Run Creek on Saturday, according to reports.

Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Park Road in Peoria around 9:48 a.m. Dec. 23. Officers along with Peoria Park Police discovered a body that was obviously deceased.

The Peoria County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Michael B. Shropshire, 35, of Peoria about 30 minutes later. The cause of death was determined to be drowning.

Officers deployed a K-9 search while canvassing the area and were aided by a search drone.

There was "no evidence of inflicted or perpetrated trauma on his person," according to the coroner's report. No foul play is suspected.

However, the case remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner's Office. Toxicology results are pending.

If you have any information, call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, or call anonymously at Tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois man's death ruled drowning, no foul play suspected