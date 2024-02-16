Peoria motorist killed by vehicle that was allegedly fleeing gunfire, police

A motorist died Wednesday in South Peoria after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle whose driver was allegedly fleeing a report of shots fired.

Wardwick Millburn, 46, of Peoria was identified as the victim in a Thursday Facebook post by the Peoria County Coroner's Office.

A Peoria police officer driving on Western Avenue saw a vehicle on Ann Street turn north onto Western at a high rate of speed, the Peoria Police Department said in a news release. The vehicle appeared to be fleeing the immediate area of a ShotSpotter incident. The officer followed, and the suspect vehicle then struck another vehicle traveling westbound on Butler Street.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. A passenger refused medical treatment. Millburn, the driver of the second vehicle, was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Officers responding to the ShotSpotter investigation in the 2200 block of West Ann Street found a vehicle struck by gunfire and a shell casing, the police release said. Officers at the accident scene then located a handgun with an extended magazine matching the caliber of the shell casing on Ann Street.

During the course of the investigation, information was obtained that indicated that the recovered firearm was discarded from the suspect vehicle.

Vanda C. Terrell, 51, the driver of the first vehicle, remains hospitalized, the release said. He is to be arrested upon release on multiple weapons charges and counts of aggravated reckless driving, driving under the infuence, and several traffic related offenses.

More: Snow is in the forecast for the Peoria area. Here's how much to expect

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria driver killed by vehicle allegedly fleeing police