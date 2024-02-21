Peoria OKs Amkor's largest semiconductor testing campus in U.S., bringing 2,000 jobs

Amkor Technology Inc. is based in Tempe. The company employs more than 31,000 people, though almost exclusively in Asia.

Amkor Technology Inc. cleared a major hurdle on its path to construct a $2 billion packaging and testing complex in the northwest Valley Tuesday night, when Peoria’s leaders gave their enthusiastic support for an agreement to construct the project on more than 56 acres of land.

The Peoria City Council voted unanimously to approve the development agreement that commits Amkor to building the nation’s largest semiconductor packaging and testing facility and delivering about 2,000 local jobs across two phases that will span the next decade.

Amkor’s project marks an important step in restoring manufacturing jobs in the U.S., Mayor Jason Beck said at Tuesday’s meeting. It also advances microchip technology that can be found in cars, phones and, most importantly to Beck, national defense systems.

“Manufacturing and bringing, specifically, tech back into, not just Peoria, but back in the United States at this level really changes our ability as a nation to be able to protect our nation,” Beck said, later adding, “This is the beginning. I promise you, this is the beginning.”

The agreement comes roughly three months since Amkor first announced its plans to construct the campus. There, it will package and test chips that are produced for Apple Inc. at the nearby Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility by Deer Valley Road and 43rd Avenue.

Under the three-way agreement with the city and Vistancia Development LLC — the master-planned community that owns the land on which the campus will be built — the Tempe-based Amkor agrees to meet a series of milestones, including completion of the entire project by September 2034.

As part of the first phase, Amkor will first purchase the property from Vistancia by this October. By September 2029, it must employ, at minimum, 550 full-time workers and invest at least $350 million in capital spending, such as site improvements and construction.

The company is also required to start construction by September 2025, according to the 45-page development agreement.

During phase two, the company will have to make another capital investment of $350 million and hire 300 more full-time employees.

Amkor is also incentivized to meet the construction, investment and job-creation deadlines, as it could potentially owe the city millions of dollars for breaching sections of the agreement.

Failing to hire the minimum number of employees by the milestone dates would put the company on the hook for $5,000 a month until it reaches the agreed-upon goal.

And if the company doesn’t reach the $350 million investment minimum required, it would owe about $6.3 million in damages.

For its part in the agreement, Vistancia will construct the roads and develop the utilities on the land. It will then receive a $3 million reimbursement from the city for the public infrastructure.

A company of Amkor’s magnitude in the semiconductor industry means it can attract customers, suppliers and other businesses to the area, said Jen Stein, Peoria’s Economic Development Services director.

With the project soon to get underway, the city is closer to accomplishing its goal of becoming a semiconductor hub, she said.

“Peoria is now on the map. This is our brand. We’re going to be known worldwide that Peoria is the place where we have advanced packaging,” Stein said, adding, “This really does give us exposure, not only locally and regionally and statewide, but internationally. We’re going to be known as a major player in this space.”

Shawn Raymundo covers the West Valley cities of Glendale, Peoria and Surprise. Reach him at sraymundo@gannett.com or follow him on X @ShawnzyTsunami.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peoria, Amkor ink agreement for $2 billion semiconductor testing plant