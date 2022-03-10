Peoria will pay $415,000 to family of man killed by police in 2017. Why they settled

The city of Peoria settled a lawsuit by the mother of a man with mental illness who was shot at least 17 times by officers at the end of an hours-long standoff in 2017.

On a 10-1 vote Tuesday, the council agreed to pay $415,000 to settle claims brought by Anita Johnson, the mother of Eddie Russell Jr.

The only opponent was 2nd District councilmember Chuck Grayeb, who said he could not support the agreement because the police "acted as they had to in this circumstance."

In a statement, the city says an independent investigation found all actions by officers on the day Russell was killed were justified and they "stand by the actions of officers that day."

"Nonetheless, given the high costs of further litigation and in the best interests of all involved parties, including Mr. Russell's surviving family members, the City believes that a reasonable settlement was more preferable than the continuation of adversarial litigation," the statement reads.

What happened leading to Russell's killing

On Sept. 20, 2017, Russell, then 25, was allegedly seen on surveillance footage robbing a bank, after which he fled to his mother's house.

After a lengthy standoff with police, Russell was shot at least 17 times by officers and died of his wounds.

A lawsuit filed by his family in 2018 argued he was lifting his mother's garage door with both hands at the time he was shot.

The suit claimed Russell was schizophrenic and had bipolar disorder, which the officers were aware of. It also claimed officers were following a "code of silence" to hide the truth, and that Russell posed "no immediate threat to Peoria Police Officers or anyone else."

Accounts from the officers on scene and an Illinois State Police investigation say Russell exited the home armed with a gun and did not follow officers' requests to lower the weapon as he approached them.

Named in the suit were city Police Sgt. Matthew Lane and Officers Sean Johnston, Christopher Heaton, Tyler Hodges, Jason Leigh and Ian McDowell.

An investigation by then-Peoria County State's Attorney Jerry Brady found excessive force wasn't used by the officers, who fired nearly simultaneously from multiple positions near the home.

