Peoria PD: Man found dead inside home, woman dies at hospital from her injuries

PEORIA, Ariz. - The Peoria Police Department is trying to find out what led up to the deaths of a man and woman early Saturday morning.

At around 4:10 a.m. on Nov. 11, officers responded to a home near 79th and Peoria avenues for reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found a dead man inside who had been shot.

A woman was also found with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police didn't say what type of injuries she had.

"Our detectives are still conducting interviews with neighbors and family members to determine what led up to the shooting. At this time no arrests have been made in reference to this investigation," Kristopher Babros with the Peoria Police Department said.

No names have been released in this case.