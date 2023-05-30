Peoria police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Memorial Day shooting

The Peoria Police Department discovered one person shot to death and another suffering from a gunshot wound Memorial Day evening.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired in the 2000 block of N. Gale Ave. around 8:46 p.m. Monday, according to Peoria Police Department spokesperson Semone Roth.

Upon arrival, officers located a female suffering from a gunshot wound and a male who also had been shot. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peoria, Ill.: Body found in Illinois River on Memorial Day, police say

No suspect information is available at this time and no arrests have been made. No other details are currently available about the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, or call anonymously at Tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured on Memorial Day