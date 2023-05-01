Peoria police say 15-year-old boy wounded by gunshots on Sunday night

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Peoria on Sunday night, just south of Bradley University's campus, police believe.

Police responded to a report of six shots fired on the 1600 block of West Callender Avenue at 10:43 p.m. Sunday night. No victim was found at the scene. Police did locate a crime scene in the 400 block of North Glenwood Avenue, however.

At 11:04 p.m., police were notified that a 15-year-old boy had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from police.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000, or make an anonymous tip to tip411.

