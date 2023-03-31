Peoria police arrest 17-year-old accused of killing 5 in vehicle collision

Peoria police arrested a 17-year-old boy Thursday morning more than four months after being involved in a vehicle collision that killed five people — three of whom were children.

The collision occurred on Nov. 20, 2022, at around 9 p.m. when a family in a Mazda was traveling east on Lone Cactus Drive. The Mazda was turning left at 107th avenue when a Jeep traveling south struck the Mazda.

The driver and front passenger of the Mazda, later identified as Elizabeth Simpson, 36, and 31-year-old Jace Hochstetler, respectively, died at the scene. Police said both were wearing seatbelts and had significant injuries.

There were also four children in the vehicle who were also secured by seatbelts. They were taken to a hospital with significant injuries, according to police. Three of the children ultimately died.

The 17-year-old driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and police believe impairment and speed to be factors in the collision.

Peoria police arrested the boy on Thursday at around 6:55 a.m. near 55th Avenue and West Butler Drive in Glendale before booking him into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility on five counts of second-degree murder.

Police did not elaborate on why there was a four-month gap between the collision and the teen's arrest, but noted that investigations into such incidents are "lengthy."

It was not immediately clear whether the boy would be tried as an adult as of Thursday evening.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peoria police arrest 17-year-old accused in killing 5 in 2022 crash