Peoria police.

Peoria police arrested a man on Saturday morning after authorities say he sexually abused a woman who was jogging.

Police say 27-year-old Steven Ryan Michael, a Phoenix resident, approached a woman who was jogging on Skunk Creek Trail near 75th Avenue and Paradise Lane. Michael grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground, police said.

Authorities say Michael got on top of the woman and sexually abused her before the woman was able to break free and call 911. Officers found Michael near where the assault occurred and arrested him on multiple felony charges, including sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault and kidnapping, police said.

Police urge anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the department at 623-773-8874.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peoria police arrest man suspected of sexually abusing jogger