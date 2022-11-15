Peoria police arrest teen in connection with deadly shooting of 15-year-old

PEORIA − A Peoria teenager has been arrested by the Peoria Police Department in connection with a homicide that occurred this month.

According to Peoria County Jail records, Erick D. Jackson, 18, who lives in the 400 block of West McClure Avenue, was booked into the jail at 9:23 p.m. Monday night on the charge of first-degree murder. He was also booked on charges of criminal trespass and domestic battery in connection with two unrelated incidents.

Jackson's arrest was linked to an incident number connected to the fatal shooting of Merian "Jack" Smith, 15, on Nov. 7. When reached, Semone Roth, a Peoria Police spokeswoman, said no further information could be released.

Smith died Nov. 9, two days after the shooting in the 500 block of West Gift Avenue. Police responded to the area after three alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 21 rounds had been fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two boys with apparent gunshot wounds. Smith was brought to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The other boy lived, but his condition wasn't known.

