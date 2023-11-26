Peoria police investigating deadly shooting

The Peoria Police Department discovered a shooting victim after responding to two ShotSpotter alerts at around 9:43 p.m. on Nov. 25. The alerts indicated that four rounds had been fired.

When officers arrived at the 600 block of East Frye Avenue, they located a man inside of a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521. People can also reach out anonymously at Tip411 or by calling Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police discover man who had been fatally shot