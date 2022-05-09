Peoria police are investigating the death of a man found in an East Bluff alley

PEORIA – A death investigation is underway by the Peoria Police Department after a man was found unresponsive in an East Bluff alley.

Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, said officers responded to an alley in the 1000 block of East Behrends Avenue at 2:50 a.m. Monday where they found the victim.

The man had "obvious signs of trauma," she said in a news release. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later date.

Roth said the matter is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

