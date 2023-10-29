Peoria police investigating death of man found in the street

PEORIA − A death investigation began early Saturday morning when Peoria police discovered a male body lying in the street, according to a press release.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of nine rounds of gunshots fired in the 200 block of E. Thrush Avenue when they found a male suffering from major trauma to his body in the roadway, according to police.

The victim arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

Daylight Savings Time 2023: Time change is about to fall back! When clocks move an hour backward

Police released no other details about the case. If you have any information, call Peoria police detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, call anonymously at Tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police investigate death of man