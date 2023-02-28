Peoria Police SUV after head-on crash on 83rd Avenue.

Peoria police are asking the public's assistance in identifying suspects in a fatal shooting that left a young man dead outside of a Circle K gas station on Sunday evening.

Kristopher Babros, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the gas station near Vistancia Boulevard and El Mirage Road after receiving reports of a gunshot in the parking lot and a wounded 20-year-old man running into the convenience store at around 5:34 p.m.

The man, whom police did not identify as of Monday evening, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Babros said preliminary information indicated five people arrived at the gas station when the man and two others exited the vehicle near the gas pumps before getting into an argument. One of them shot the man, before fleeing in a dark blue Toyota Sequoia which police later recovered.

Babros said officers hadn't arrested anyone as of Monday evening and asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Peoria Police Department tip line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peoria police investigating shooting that left 1 dead at Circle K