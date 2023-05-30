Peoria police receive multiple shooting calls, more than 100 vehicles scatter at gathering

The Peoria Police Department responded to multiple shooting calls early Sunday morning, including a gathering that saw more than 100 vehicles leave the scene, according to a police report.

Officers answered a call from a local hospital around 1:14 a.m. Sunday about four adult males suffering from gunshot wounds that were brought to the emergency room by a private vehicle.

One of the men suffered critical injuries while the other three suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Prior to the hospital's shooting call, Peoria police responded to a call in the 1600 block of N. North St. where over 100 vehicles gathered in the rear parking lot, according to the report. Vehicles began leaving when officers arrived with most heading nourthbound on Knoxville Avenue.

One vehicle was believed to be shot at on Knoxville Avenue after the gathering dispersed, police said.

Officers learned during the investigation that a private vehicle took two male juveniles to a local hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at Grandview Park. Both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

There are currently no suspects at this time, as police continue to investigate both shootings.

If you have any information, call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, or call anonymously at Tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

