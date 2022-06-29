Peoria police seek suspect after victim becomes city's 10th homicide of 2022

PEORIA — Peoria police are seeking help in finding a 41-year-old man they believe is involved with the city's latest homicide.

According to police spokeswoman Semone Roth, officers are seeking help in finding Rev I. Blakes, who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at about 4:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Blakes, Roth said, is about 5-foot, 11-inches tall, 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He's wanted for first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of West McClure Avenue on a report of a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim. Officers began life-saving measures and paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooter, Roth said, had fled the scene. The fatal shooting is the city's 10th homicide of the year.

Information regarding the victim, as well as the manner and cause of death, will be released by the Peoria County coroner

The matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (309) 494-8367, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police seek suspect in 10th homicide of 2022