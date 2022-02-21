Peoria police are seizing hundreds of guns per year. Here's their explanation

Pastor Harvey Burnett of New Bethel Church of God in Christ is proposing a gun buyback program similar to one he spearheaded with the Peoria Police Department back in 2007 and 2008.

PEORIA — An effort similar to one 14 years ago that got more than 180 guns off the streets could be resurrected to cut down on illegal firearms in Peoria, a top police official says.

It’s a proposal being pushed by, among others, Pastor Harvey Burnett of the New Bethel Church of God in Christ. He was involved in a gun buyback program in 2007 and 2008, and has been talking to police Chief Eric Echevarria about reviving it.

"I think that this is just one of many things that can and should be done to talk about gun violence and to talk about what these killings or murders are doing to our community," Burnett said. "This could give us an opportunity to lift the community up again and to really kind of address these things point on."

Police Capt. John Briggs confirmed such a program is under discussion. But it’s just one piece of a larger puzzle addressing the problem of guns being stolen and used illegally in the city.

Why are numbers up on illegal guns?

Last year's record number of homicides, combined with a higher number of shootings, has focused attention on guns and their illicit use on Peoria's streets.

Police have made it a high priority to seize stolen and illegal guns. According to the department, officers seized 287 illegal guns in 2018; 342 in 2019; and 383 in 2020. Last year, it was 400 guns.

Why the increase? Beyond just the focus of law enforcement, Briggs said "there are more guns on the streets and more individuals are illegally carrying firearms."

Briggs pointed to a higher number of burglaries at gun dealers and gun stores in the last several years as a source of the weapons.

Change in gangs led to more people seeking guns

So why do so many people want guns, legal or illegal?

Briggs believes that the evolution of street gangs from organized entities into loosely defined groups has played a role.

"One factor is being in a hybrid street gang. Numerous individuals in these gangs carry firearms for varying reasons. They use these firearms in the commission of other crimes and I also think it is for protection," he said. "If you are in a gang, you do not want to come across a rival gang member who has a gun and you do not."

The increase in gun use and possession comes despite past efforts by the federal and state governments to crack down on illegal firearms. Those have included campaigns in Peoria like Operation Safe Neighborhood, a program from a decade ago that swept up many people on weapons offenses and sent them to prison. The state legislature has also imposed higher penalties for illegally possessing a firearm.

Those penalties haven’t always been a deterrent, though, Briggs says.

"I believe some of these individuals carrying illegal guns would rather be caught by the police with a gun as opposed to being caught by a rival group member without a gun," he said.

What else can the police do?

Briggs said the Police Department has intelligence-gathering capabilities that allow it to identify what’s driving increases in violence here.

In some cases, it’s repeat offenders – people more likely to be targeted for prison.

"I think as a police department and as a community we have to take a multifaceted approach," Briggs added. "As a police department we have to continue to identify our most violent offenders and concentrate our efforts on those people."

That means continued work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to track stolen guns. The department also has been conducting enhanced patrols, teaming with other agencies and highlighting arrests, including for cases involving stolen or illegally possessed firearms.

"Any programs from the community or the Police Department need to focus on stopping circles of violence, meaning when one person gets shot, that leads to another, and then another," Briggs said.

Finding a way to stop that one triggering incident, he said, will lead to a reduction in the retaliatory violence.

Taking a multifaceted approach to guns, violence in Peoria

But Briggs says hard prison terms aren't the complete answer.

"The other individuals that associate with these violence drivers are the ones we need to address with more social services," he said, echoing Echevarria’s past statements that arrests alone are only a part of the solution.

Rather, Briggs and his boss have said that focus needs to be put on a communitywide effort that will look at mental health issues as well as economic and social issues.

"We also as a police department, and a community, have to identify and address mental health issues that contribute in driving violence," said Briggs.

Buyback program idea still developing

As for a potential gun buyback program, it’s not yet clear how it would work because it’s still under consideration.

The previous effort offered $100 gift cards for each gun turned in. Firearms were destroyed after ballistic checks via the Illinois State Police crime lab to see if they had been linked to a crime. The buyback program had a no-questions-asked policy and no personal information was taken.

Burnett credited the department with being open to looking at alternative solutions beyond just seizures and arrests.

The previous program got between 180 and 200 guns off the streets, Burnett said.

"Peoria has not been serious about stopping the gun violence," he said about the past few years. "There has been no political will or any concerted effort to stop these things from happening."

