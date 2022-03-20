Peoria police shoot, kill man who allegedly pointed gun at officers near Lake Pleasant

Three Peoria police officers shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a gun towards them Saturday night at a recreational vehicle resort near Lake Pleasant.

Peoria police said around 9:45 p.m. they responded to a call about a suspect who had been fighting with a family member and threatened to shoot them at Pleasant Harbor RV Resort. Officers said the suspect, later identified as Richard Schaare, 74, had a gun in his hand and was not obeying commands.

Schaare then entered his RV and after a few minutes opened the front door and pointed the gun toward officers, according to police. Officers then shot Schaare multiple times.

"Each officer fired at least one round, striking the suspect," police said.

Schaare died on scene, police said. No bystanders or officials were injured during the shooting, according to police.

Officers were wearing body worn cameras that were activated during the incident, according to police. Officials did not specify if or when they would release footage.

Detectives from the Glendale Police Department are investigating the case.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Officers shoot man who allegedly pointed gun towards them near Lake Pleasant