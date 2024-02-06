Peoria police thwart school shooting; teen could be charged as an adult

A Peoria teenager has been arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting.

Peoria police detectives received a tip that a group of teens — one from Peoria and two others from another county — were using Discord, a chat messaging system, to plan a school shooting, according to a news release from the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office.

The chat also discussed plans to stockpile weapons.

The Peoria teenager recorded the threat in a journal recovered by police, the release said. The journal contained drawings, building layouts and research into the juvenile court system and potential criminal charges.

Authorities have not specified what school was the intended target.

On Monday, the state's attorney's office charged the 16-year-old with three felony charges: making a terrorist threat, disorderly conduct and conspiracy. The teenager is currently in custody at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The State's Attorney's Office has filed a petition to transfer the case to adult court and will request the suspect be tried as an adult.

"School safety is a top priority. I want to reassure the public that thanks to the quick action by lawenforcement, there is currently no school or student in danger from this threat," Peoria County State's Attorney Jodi Hoos said in a statement. "This is just one example of how we are constantly monitoring this area and focusing on keeping students safe.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria teen arrested for allegedly plotting school shooting