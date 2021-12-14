Peoria police: Woman admits to shooting husband's 2 stepchildren, killing 1

A woman was arrested Friday evening in Peoria after she admitted to shooting six rounds at her husband's two stepchildren, killing one of them.

Peoria Police arrested Bernadette De La Garza, 43, who was charged on suspicion of one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Police said at about 11:45 p.m. Friday, De La Garza called 911 and reported she had shot her husband's two adult stepchildren. According to police reports, De La Garza sounded intoxicated while on the call.

Police said they found De La Garza on the front porch of her residence with a gun in her hand. The two victims were found laying on the ground in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

At the scene, De La Garza admitted to being the shooter and was taken into custody by police just before midnight.

Paramedics also responded to the scene and pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene. A second victim was treated at the hospital for several wounds to the stomach and is in stable condition, according to arrest documents.

Police also found De La Garza's husband laying on the walkway unresponsive and showing signs of being highly intoxicated.

De La Garza told police that she and her husband were visiting with the two stepchildren when she saw her husband unresponsive on the ground and thought he was dead and that she needed to defend him, so she got a gun. She told police she fell and the gun fired, shooting one of the stepkids, so she shot the other in fear of retaliation.

She is being held on a $1 million bond and is schedule to appear in court on Dec. 20.

