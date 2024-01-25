Peoria restaurant introduces an updated menu. Here's a look at the new dishes

In late December, Thyme Kitchen & Craft Beer announced an updated menu featuring 11 new dishes.

The restaurant – situated in Peoria’s Warehouse District – wrote that the refreshed menu was “already getting great feedback!” in a social media post on Dec. 30.

More: New $27M residential development proposed for Peoria's Warehouse District

What new dishes are on the menu?

Customers at Thyme will find recently introduced starters, sandwiches, salads and more.

New appetizers on the menu include:

Garlic shrimp scampi for $17

Ricotta and feta dip for $17

Tenderloin crostinis for $20

More: Is Alexander's Steakhouse fine dining? The company president weighs in

New sandwiches and salads include:

Grain salad for $15

Fish po boy for $18

Duck Reuben for $19

New entrees include:

Rotisserie chicken pot pie for $19

Chicken fried chicken for $23

Short rib ragu for $28

Salmon and grains for $28

Prime rib for $40

While the restaurant has introduced a variety of new items, the updated menu no longer lists some of the dishes offered in 2023. This includes the bone marrow appetizer, the Nashville spicy fried chicken, the bourbon brined pork chop, the salmon burger and a handful of other items.

Hungry for more food news? Sign up for PJStar Dining

Connect with Thyme Kitchen & Craft Beer

Address: 736 SW Washington St., Peoria

Phone: (309) 713-2619

Website: http://thymepeoria.com/

More: Peoria's Warehouse District is growing fast. Here's what to expect in 2024

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria restaurant introduces 11 new dishes on updated menu