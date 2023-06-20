Peoria shooting leaves one person with 'serious' injuries, police say

An adult male was shot and injured in Peoria on Monday afternoon on the 2500 block of West Garden Street, according to police.

Police responded to a report of 13 rounds fired at 4:09 p.m. Police found the adult male victim after arriving at the scene. He was transported to the hospital with "serious" injuries.

Police have no suspect information and are investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man seriously injured in Peoria shooting on Garden Street