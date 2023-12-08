Peoria taking steps to avoid running dry
The City of Peoria is working to add to their water supply to ensure residents don't run out of water.
The City of Peoria is working to add to their water supply to ensure residents don't run out of water.
ByteDance's TikTok has launched new comment filtering tools to better handle Israel-Hamas war content.
The Steelers had their second horrible performance in five days.
LeBron had 18 points in the second quarter.
Arkane Lyon, the developer of Deathloop, is making a game based on Marvel’s Blade. This is a single-player adventure that’ll task you with killing vampires.
Game recognizes game. If the Bucks couldn’t see it or feel it, it was confirmed by Pacers star-in-the-making Tyrese Haliburton, making the “Dame Time” gesture in the waning moments of the NBA in-season tournament semifinal.
The Pacers will take on either the Lakers in the championship game on Saturday.
Amazon is piloting a new grocery subscription offering for Prime members in three cities, the company revealed on Thursday. The new $9.99 per month subscription gives Prime members access to unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. The subscription also offers unlimited 30 minute pickup on orders of any size.
Twenty students rushed into action to help a mother and her two children after they were pinned under a car in a Utah parking lot on Tuesday.
Step to it: Both colors ring in at under $75!
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
The November jobs report could help determine what the Fed does next in its interest rate hiking campaign.
The Rodin FZero blends an extreme powertrain with carbon fiber and hardcore aero bodywork for an F1-inspired track-only experience.
Meta’s latest update for Threads will address a long-running feature request for the company’s Twitter competitor: topic tags.
Which underrated and under-appreciated gems will go off in Week 14? Scott Pianowski identifies some key sleepers with plausible upside.
Listening to tunes is a bit of a wax-on situation with your AirPods, but this cleaning kit will help you wax-off — just like Mr. Miyagi.
Over 15,000 Amazon customers gave this efficient mop glowing five-star ratings.
Amazon will no longer allow customers to pay for goods directly via Venmo.
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.
The Dow's lack of exposure to the Magnificent Seven tech stocks has put it behind the S&P 500 in 2023.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and this year, make sure your gifts are accompanied by a veritable pie of accessories.