Peoria teen dies after shooting

PEORIA - A teenager is dead following a shooting on Monday that left another youth injured, according to the Peoria County coroner.

Merian L. Smith, 15, was one of two people injured in a shooting in the 500 block of West Gift Avenue. Peoria police arrived at the scene after three separate Shot Spotter alerts recorded a total of 21 rounds fired.

Smith was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in serious condition. He was pronounced brain dead at 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

"Child deaths are difficult, but when a child dies because of gun violence, it is even more heartbreaking," Harwood wrote in a press release. "I am saddened by this event, for him, and his grieving family."

The shooting remains under investigation by the Peoria police. The Peoria Police Department has urged community members with information to contact Detective Jake Beck at (309) 494-8480, or to reach out anonymously to tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

