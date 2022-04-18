Peoria teen pleads guilty in 2020 shooting death; faces up to 40 years in prison

The rain-soaked remains of a memorial sit along Corrington Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Peoria, near the site where Treek Booker-Lawson was found dead in her car on Nov. 6, 2020.

PEORIA – A Peoria teen pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting in a parked car in Central Peoria in 2020.

Tashon Stewart, 18, now faces at least 20 years and up to 40 years in prison when sentenced on June 30. He pleaded guilty on Thursday in Peoria County Circuit Court to one count of first-degree murder.

In return, another count of murder was dropped as well as a lesser aggravated battery with a firearm count in connection with the Nov. 6, 2020, shooting death of Treek Booker-Lawson.

At 7 a.m. Nov. 6, Booker-Lawson was discovered dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 600 block of West Corrington Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered messages on Facebook between Stewart and Booker-Lawson between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. the day of the killing in which they planned to meet, according to court records. There was an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system at 3:42 a.m. near the spot where Booker-Lawson's body was found.

Stewart's fingerprints were found inside that vehicle, according to court records.

Normally, first-degree murder has a 20 to 60-year prison range but because Stewart was 17 at the time of the shooting and legally a juvenile, he faces up to 40 years.

That could be increased, however, if Chief Peoria County Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman marks a legal finding that Stewart is “beyond rehabilitation,” a move involving the sentencing of juveniles.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down life sentences for juveniles. The Illinois Supreme Court has held that anything longer than 40 years is considered life for minors, requiring that such a finding must be made to go beyond that.

Regardless of the term imposed, Stewart is eligible for parole in 20 years as state law treats the sentencing guidelines different for juveniles than for adults, who must serve 100% of their term if convicted of murder.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria teen pleads guilty to deadly shooting of woman in 2020