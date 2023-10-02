Peoria teen shot in August mass shooting dies in hospital, coroner says

Antonio Walker, 16, of Peoria, died Sept. 30 after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head in a mass shooting on Aug. 30 in South Peoria, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Walker died at Peoria's OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Hospital on Sept. 30 after nearly a month of "aggressive treatment" was unsuccessful in saving his life.

Walker and five other people were shot Aug. 30 on the 2200 block of West Marquette Avenue in a mass shooting that sparked a wave of violence across Peoria that Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria called a "war in the streets."

Walker and an adult male were taken to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting.

Two more people were killed the morning after Walker and five others were shot in a violent 24 hours in Peoria that saw three people under the age of 23 lose their lives to gun violence.

Billy Chaplin, 23, and Damar Watts, 19, were both killed the morning of Aug. 31.

