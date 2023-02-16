Peoria teen succumbs to gunshot wound after weekend shooting

PEORIA — An 18-year-old has died after being shot last weekend, the Peoria County coroner announced.

In a Facebook post, Coroner Jamie Harwood said Davion J. Parker, who lived on Northeast Monroe Street, was pronounced brain dead at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

Parker was shot just before 7 p.m. Feb. 11, according to the Peoria Police Department. When officers arrived to the 3400 block of West Oakcrest Drive, they found a vehicle parked in the middle of the road with Parker inside. He had a gunshot wound to the head, according to police, and was taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center where he died five days later.

This shooting remains under investigation. There is no suspect information, police spokeswoman Semone Roth said on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

