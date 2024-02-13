Peoria TV anchor leaving her job at WEEK-TV after more than 3 years

PEORIA - News anchor Amber Krycka is leaving WEEK-TV.

Krycka announced Feb. 10 that her last day on air will be Feb. 16.

Krycka has worked in Peoria since the fall of 2020 when she took the job to co-anchor weekday newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Tyler Lopez. Before that she worked as a reporter and anchor in Jacksonville, Florida.

"You all welcomed me right away and made me feel like family, and I thank you so much for that," Krycka said in a video attached to her post.

Krycka did not reveal where she will be working, but she did say that she will be returning to her home state of Michigan. Krycka is from New Buffalo, Michigan, which is about 70 miles east of Chicago. She graduated with a degree in journalism from Western Michigan University in 2010.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria TV anchor leaving job at WEEK-TV