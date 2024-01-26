Peoria Unified to host academy on school district operations, misinformation

Peoria Unified School District is inviting residents without school-age children to participate in a four-part program that will explore district operations and correct misinformation.

The Retiree Leadership Academy launches on Feb. 7 and will meet once a month through May, culminating in a graduation ceremony alongside high school students at State Farm Stadium.

Courses will cover the district's history, financing, academic opportunities, community partnerships and more, but district spokesperson Danielle Airey said no topic is off limits. Community members can guide discussions by asking questions about areas of interest or concern.

“We want to make sure our community has that full understanding and picture of how we operate, and that’s everyone from our greatest cheerleaders to those who may be skeptical of what we’re doing," Airey said.

The program will cater to district residents 55 years or older and young alumni who don't yet have kids, Airey said. About 70% of people who live within district boundaries do not have school-age children at home, she said.

Courses are a mixture of expert presentations, panel discussions and student-involved activities. Quick assessments will be built into the program.

“We will be getting them up and moving and touring some of the aspects of programs," Airey said.

Classes run from 8 a.m. to noon. People interested can register online via a link on peoriaunified.org. The inaugural class has a cap of 30 people, and 15 have signed up so far, Airey said, but she hopes the academy will be offered again in the future.

Peoria Unified serves more than 36,000 students across 34 elementary schools, seven high schools and other programs, according to the district.

"These are their schools, their neighborhoods, and solid, quality schools impact our local economy. They impact home values," Airey said. "They’re a hub of the community, and it matters that every single person in our community feels connected to our school district."

Reach the reporter at nicholas.sullivan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peoria Unified School District hosting program for local retirees