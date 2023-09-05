Peoria woman arrested, charged in fatal gas station stabbing

Cathy A. Logan of Peoria was arrested Monday in connection with the stabbing death of 26-year-old Tanazisha Green at a Peoria gas station in August.

Logan had been sought by police after she allegedly stabbed Green to death at a gas station in the 1000 block of Western Avenue on Aug. 10. Green was found conscious at the scene, but her condition "rapidly deteriorated at the scene," according to a news release. She was taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis unresponsive and not breathing and was later pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Logan in a home in the 900 block of South Warren Street on Monday. She was arrested on two outstanding warrants and first-degree murder charges.

Logan was taken to the Peoria County Jail, where she is currently held on a $1 million bond.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Cathy Logan arrested in stabbing that killed Tanazisha Green