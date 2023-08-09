Peoria woman arrested in connection with 2016 Georgia murder case

Katelyn Gobel, 27, of Peoria has been arrested and is being held in Peoria County Jail in connection with a seven-year-old missing persons case of a 19-year-old Georgia woman.

Gobel was arrested and charged with two felonies in the 2016 disappearance and death of Morgan Bauer, 19, who went missing after she moved from South Dakota to Georgia.

Gobel is charged with concealing death and tampering with evidence by the Porterdale Police Department in Georgia. She was arrested in Peoria on Aug. 3.

Jonathan Warren Alexander, 27, was also arrested in connection with Bauer's disappearance. Police arrested him in Los Angeles and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing death and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.

What happened to Morgan Bauer?

Bauer left South Dakota on Feb. 12, 2016, for Atlanta. On her second day in Georgia, housing arrangements fell through and she stayed at a hotel, according to reporting by the Aberdeen News.

On Feb. 25, 2016, Bauer made her last posts to Facebook, one of them indicating she found work at a strip club.

She was reported missing to the Atlanta Police Department and was considered a missing person on March 12.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria woman arrested in connection with Morgan Bauer disappearance