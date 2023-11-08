Peoria woman assaulted, robbed during home invasion and carjacking

A woman told Peoria police she was physically assaulted and robbed during a home invasion and carjacking that occurred Tuesday evening in Peoria.

Police arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the crime.

The victim told police that an unknown male entered her home in the 2400 block of North Indiana Avenue, stole items and then fled the house. The woman then went outside and was confronted by the unknown male, who then physically assaulted her and stole more items, including her car keys, she told police.

The suspect then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Police responded to the crime around 6:41 p.m.

Roughly two hours later, police located the stolen vehicle in South Peoria in the 1400 block of South Livingston Street with four to five juveniles inside. When police approached the vehicle, they fled on foot.

One of the juveniles, a 17-year-old male, was caught and arrested. He has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing police. He was taken to a juvenile detention center.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria woman beaten, robbed during home invasion, carjacking