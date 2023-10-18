Peoria woman charged with murder in shooting of boyfriend

PEORIA — A woman has been charged with murder in the Monday shooting of her boyfriend.

TNashia S. Wash, 18, of Peoria was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Roderick Richardson, 30, also of Peoria, according to a Wednesday news release from the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office.

Wash told Peoria police detectives she and Richardson had been arguing about their relationship and Richardson threatened to shoot her and himself, the release said. An autopsy found Richardson was shot multiple times, not at close range, including two shots to the front of the body and four to the back, the release said.

Related: Suspect arrested in deadly Monday morning Peoria shooting

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Wash was arrested after a man was shot and killed following an altercation inside a home in the 1200 block of North Ellis Street around 5:14 a.m. Monday, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:27 a.m.

Wash remains in custody at the Peoria County Jail and is set for a detention hearing on Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria, IL, woman charged with murder in shooting of boyfriend