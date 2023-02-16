Peoria woman pleads guilty to aggravated DUI in deadly collision involving local dad

PEORIA — A 23-year-old Peoria woman faces at least three years and possibly up to eight years after pleading guilty Wednesday to having cannabis in her system when her SUV struck and killed a man riding a motorized bike.

Destinee Cole, 23, pleaded to aggravated DUI in Peoria County Circuit Court as part of a deal that saw her possible prison term capped at eight years. Normally the charge has a 14-year maximum. Two other lesser counts were also dropped as part of the plea.

Now, she must convince Chief Judge Katherine Gorman at her April 27 sentencing why "extraordinary circumstances" should limit her punishment to probation. This form of aggravated DUI where a death is involved is different than other felonies in that presumption is for prison not probation.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. on June 8, 2021, at Kellogg and Waverly avenues in West Peoria. According to court records, a Chevrolet Equinox was headed west on Kellogg and did not completely stop at a stop sign at the intersection, striking Corey D. Griffin, 33.

Initially, Cole was cited for disobeying a stop sign but later, lab results indicated she had more than five nanograms, the legal limit, of metabolized cannabis in her system, her attorney Kevin Sullivan said.

Griffin sustained multiple blunt-force head injuries, according to the coroner. Griffin was riding a motorized bike and was not wearing a helmet.

