Peoria woman stabbed her boyfriend after argument, prosecutor says

PEORIA — A Peoria woman stabbed her boyfriend after an argument, a Peoria County prosecutor said Friday afternoon.

Heaven Kruzan, 22, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court via video conferencing from the Peoria County Jail. She is charged with a single count of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death Wednesday of Lamario Billups, 34, who suffered a single wound to his chest.

Assistant State's Attorney Terrence Muench told Judge Sean Donahue that a witness had come down into the basement of a house in the 1900 block of South Stanley Street. There, Billups and Kruzan were near a bed. The two had been arguing and Billups stood up, took a few steps and declared that Kruzan had stabbed him, before falling to the ground. He died from a single stab wound to his chest, the coroner said.

Muench said that after the witness at the house had called police, Kruzan fled before officers could arrive. She was arrested a short time later and questioned at the police station. There, she initially gave officers a false name before admitting the two were in a relationship.

She told officers they had been arguing. At one point, Billups grabbed her arm, she said. The stabbing occurred with a knife that had a 3.5-inch blade, Muench said in court. The knife was later recovered.

As Judge Donahue discussed her bond, Kruzan, clad in a black and white jumpsuit, swayed back and forth in front of a lectern. She said very little other than yes and no to the judge's questions.

Donahue set bond at $500,000 and ordered that if she is able to post $50,000 or 10% of the $500,000, that she be put on an electronic monitoring bracelet and have a curfew. Donahue also ordered Kruzan to be held on two warrants from McLean and Woodford counties for unrelated drug charges. If convicted, Kruzan faces 20 to 60 years in prison.

