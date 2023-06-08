Peorian guilty of murder in New Year's Day double shooting in 2022

A Peoria man was convicted of first-degree murder in a double shooting early on New Year’s Day in 2022.

A Peoria County jury on Thursday found Robert A. White guilty of killing Daniela T. Jackson and injuring her husband, Levi Conway, at the couple’s apartment in the 2000 block of Southwest Adams Street in South Peoria.

White, 28, faces at least 45 years in prison on the murder charge and at least six years on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

White has said he was partying with the couple and several of their friends the previous evening at a South Peoria tavern, and then at the couple’s residence.

Jackson died at the scene, and Conway was treated for injuries at a hospital.

White’s bond was revoked, and a July 12 sentencing hearing was scheduled.

White still faces charges in a death about two hours later, in the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Junior Drive. In that case, 35-year-old Bridget Ross was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

