Peperno acquitted on money laundering counts, found guilty of bribery, fraud and more

Sep. 10—SCRANTON — James J. Peperno Jr. wanted to present himself as a well-meaning consultant who merely wanted payment for his work.

The jury didn't buy it.

Jurors found the Old Forge man guilty of bribery and related counts after deliberating for seven hours over the course of two days. He was acquitted on two counts of money laundering.

During a nine-day trial, federal prosecutors with the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sought to prove Peperno, 57, acted as a middle man in a bribery scheme he coordinated involving businessman Walter Stocki Jr. and former borough council President Robert Semenza.

Peperno stared straight ahead after the verdict was read. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo-Garrison requested Peperno be detained pending his sentencing, arguing he's now been twice convicted in federal court — in 2007 for running a Ponzi scheme and now for public corruption.

Attorney Gino Bartolai, who represented Peperno, argued he is needed at home to help his mother, who is about to undergo radiation treatment.

U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion said Peperno will remain free for the time being, but warned him to make arrangements for the future, which likely holds a federal prison sentence.

"Do you understand," the judge asked.

Peperno said he did.

Reached after the verdict, Peperno said he planned to spend the next few days with his mother and "just breathe a little bit."

"It was a long trial," he said. "And it was a difficult thing to deal with."

Attempts to reach Bartolai after the verdict were unsuccessful.

Mannion ordered a pre-sentence report be completed. A sentencing date is not yet set.

The jury received the case around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, called it a night at 9 p.m., resumed work at 9 a.m. Friday and returned a verdict by about 12:30 p.m.

Their questions seemed to focus on aspects of money laundering, specifically whether there is a minimum monetary threshold to prosecute the charge and how intent to conceal is defined under that law. Shortly after 11 a.m., they signaled they were having difficulty reaching consensus on some aspect of the case, asking if they must return a not guilty verdict if they cannot agree on elements of a charge.

About an hour later, they found Peperno guilty of nine of 11 counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, violating the travel act, false statements and two counts each of federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud and perjury.

The case

The bribery scheme arose from a 2017 complaint in which the borough contended Stocki ran an illegal junkyard on North Keyser Avenue in violation of the zoning law. As the lawsuit lingered in the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas for years, Stocki accrued approximately $500,000 in fines, was held in contempt and, ultimately, spent a day in jail.

Peperno's defense centered on claims he was a legitimate consultant who sought to aid Stocki in 2019, while the complaint was still before Lackawanna County Judge Thomas Munley, who is now a senior judge.

Peperno took the witness stand this week to make his case. Statements he made captured on tape, including paying money to Semenza, were lies Peperno told Stocki to get him to pay for hours he worked, he claimed, which prosecutors called "utter nonsense."

Peperno might have been a consultant, but his expertise was bribery, Caraballo-Garrison argued to the jury. The only thing Peperno did was take from Stocki and give a piece to Semenza.

He approached Stocki in January 2019. Bartolai claimed Peperno hoped to help Stocki rehabilitate his image and clean his scrap yard. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St. John told jurors Peperno simply wanted hard cash.

Stocki started secretly recording their conversation after Peperno requested a $20,000 upfront fee and a $10,000-per-month contract with his company, RPP Consulting LLC. Peperno got Semenza on the phone, which Caraballo-Garrison said was meant to demonstrate his influence over the council president, while Stocki recorded. "Against or for?" Semenza asked. So long as Stocki paid, they would help him out, prosecutors argued.

Stocki ultimately went to the FBI. Months later, he became an informant and recorded conversations with Peperno and Semenza, including about payments he made to Peperno in the fall of 2019. The FBI provided him with approximately $6,000 in serialized cash. Peperno kept much of it, authorities said.

Semenza pleaded guilty in May 2021 to federal program bribery and resigned from council. He agreed to cooperate with federal investigators and also recorded conversations with Peperno. He is awaiting sentencing.

When Semenza took money, he was in the grip of a "horrible drug addiction," said his attorney, Jason Mattioli. Semenza testified he used cocaine, marijuana and tried methamphetamine. His federal prosecution was his "rock bottom," Mattioli said.

Semenza is in recovery now, but he needs to make amends with himself, his family and those he was once elected to serve, his attorney said. That means accepting responsibility and telling the truth.

During the trial, Semenza took the witness stand and testified against Peperno.

"Who paid the bribes to you?" Caraballo-Garrison asked.

"Walter Stocki and James Peperno," Semenza testified.

Stocki testified over the course of three days last week as jurors listened to more than a dozen recorded conversations and combed through pages of text messages prosecutors argued outlined the bribery scheme. Attempts to reach Stocki were unsuccessful Friday.

Mattioli believed Semenza's testimony helped convict Peperno.

"There were no promises made, no guarantees," he said. "He knew he would have to go up there and bare his soul."

Peperno also was convicted of lying in written statements and for delivering perjured testimony in the fall of 2019. Peperno said he had no income or access to bank accounts as authorities probed whether he could make payment on outstanding restitution obligations owed because of an earlier federal conviction stemming from an investment scheme.

Authorities said he helped take money from victims under the premise it would be invested. Some of it was, but most went to his personal use.

He pleaded guilty in May 2007 to mail fraud, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution. At the time he perjured himself, he owed about $390,000 and had not made payments toward that debt in approximately 1 1/2 years.

One of the victims in that case, Brenda Buntz, 61, said she lost more than $500,000.

Reached Friday after the verdict, she said she is happy he was convicted of perjury because it recognized he lied that he could not repay her.

"Now I'm praying he'll do enough time to be retired from his criminal career," Buntz said.

