Peperno bribery trial delayed

Jul. 6—A federal judge delayed the date an Old Forge man will go before a jury for his alleged role in a bribery scheme involving a former borough council president.

James J. Peperno Jr. requested a continuance June 30 for his July 11 trial because a family "medical crisis" will require his attention for the next few weeks and leave him unable to assist his attorney, Gino Bartolai, with trial preparation, according to a motion Bartolai filed. There were no further details on what the medical crisis is.

U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion granted the motion Wednesday and rescheduled Peperno's trial to begin 9:30 a.m. Aug. 29.

A federal grand jury indicted Peperno in September, accusing him of taking bribes from a borough businessman and giving them to then-borough Council President Robert Semenza.

Semenza resigned and pleaded guilty June 15, 2021, to federal program bribery. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

While the charging documents do not identify the businessman, Lackawanna County Court filings that coincide with the case indicate it is Walter Stocki Jr., owner of Scrap Enterprises Inc., which was in a zoning dispute with the borough.

Prosecutors alleged Peperno acted as an intermediary between Semenza and Stocki, who investigators identified as Individual No. 1. He kept a portion of the cash and deposited $2,700 into a bank account held in the name of his parents. Semenza took between $6,500 and $15,000, according to investigators.

Peperno is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, violating the travel act, money laundering, false statements and perjury.

