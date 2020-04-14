Some PepinNini Lithium (ASX:PNN) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 94% Share Price Drop

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of PepinNini Lithium Limited (ASX:PNN) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 94%. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 50% lower in that time.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

PepinNini Lithium recorded just AU$15,574 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that PepinNini Lithium will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. We can see that they needed to raise more capital, and took that step recently despite the fact that it would have been dilutive to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. PepinNini Lithium has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

PepinNini Lithium only just had cash in excess of all liabilities when it last reported. So it's prudent that the management team has already moved to replenish reserves through the recent capital raising event. With that in mind, you can imagine there may be other factors that caused the share price to drop 60% per year, over 3 years. The image below shows how PepinNini Lithium's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between PepinNini Lithium's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that PepinNini Lithium's TSR, at -93% is higher than its share price return of -94%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that PepinNini Lithium shareholders are down 50% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 11%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 28% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround.